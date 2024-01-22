INDIA STOCKS -India's Nifty 50 opens higher; Zee slumps on scrapped merger plans

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in energy stocks, while shares of Zee Entertainment ZEE.NSfell sharply after Japan's Sony scrapped plans of a $10 billion merger of its India unit with the broadcaster.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.8% to 21,745.05 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.82% to 72,012.04, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

