INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 off to muted start ahead of data, earnings

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 index opened little changed on Monday in tandem with its Asian peers ahead of key U.S. inflation data and corporate earnings.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.06% to 21,725.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.04% to 72,066.23, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.