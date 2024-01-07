News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 off to muted start ahead of data, earnings

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 07, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

BENGALURU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 index opened little changed on Monday in tandem with its Asian peers ahead of key U.S. inflation data and corporate earnings.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.06% to 21,725.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.04% to 72,066.23, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

