INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 inches towards record high after upbeat growth data

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 30, 2023 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 inched towards a fresh record high on Friday, as faster-than-expected economic growth in the September-quarter added to optimism over the global interest rate outlook.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.30% to 20,194.10 points, about 30 points away from its all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.29% at 67,181.15, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

