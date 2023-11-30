INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 inches towards record high after upbeat growth data

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 inched towards a fresh record high on Friday, as faster-than-expected economic growth in the September-quarter added to optimism over the global interest rate outlook.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.30% to 20,194.10 points, about 30 points away from its all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.29% at 67,181.15, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

