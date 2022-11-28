US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 hits record high as oil firms jump

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

November 28, 2022 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50 stock index hit a record high on Monday, hours after the benchmark Sensex also hit an all-time high, boosted by oil marketing companies as crude prices slid on demand concerns due to protests in China over COVID-19 curbs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI jumped 0.53% to an all-time high of 18,611.05, breaking a record it held since Oct. 19, 2021. Earlier in the day, the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN rose 0.61% to an all-time high of 62,674.49.

The gains in Indian equities defied the weakness in other Asian markets, which fell as rare protests in major Chinese cities against strict zero-COVID curbs raised concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy.

Those concerns also caused a slide in oil prices as China is a top importer. However, in general, oil-importing countries like India tend to benefit from lower crude prices.

The gains in Indian oil companies were led by Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, which surged 3.64%. Oil marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS jumped 4.31%.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.