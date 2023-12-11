News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 hits record high ahead of inflation data, Fed policy

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

December 11, 2023 — 10:51 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:19 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index opened marginally higher to hit a record high for the eighth session out of nine, ahead of a crucial inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose as much as 0.16% to a record high of 21,031.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.12% to 70,010.58, as of 9:19 a.m. IST.

