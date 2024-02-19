INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 hits new record high, financials lead

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 19 (Reuters) - India'smain index, Nifty 50,recovered from a volatile start on Monday, hitting a record high, led by financials and energy stocks, with a resurgence in ITC following a recent drop.

The benchmark has scaled new highs for the sixth time in 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEIrose up to 0.50% to a record level of 22,150.75, as of 11:48 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESNincreased 0.34% to 72,679.55, about 800 points shy of its all-time high.

The benchmarks had opened 0.3% higher before surrendering early gains, to drop 0.1% lower in the first hour of trading.

"Domestic equities have remained resilient in the face of fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut, thanks to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and persistent domestic inflows," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In-line quarterly results, sustained earnings stability in energy companies and interest in public sector banks due to valuation comfort bolstered sentiment, Khemka added.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

Highest-weighted financials .NIFTYFIN climbed 0.6%, while public sector banks .NIFTYPSU advanced 0.5%, extending gains.

Energy stocks .NIFTYENRrose 0.4%. Tata Power Company TTPW.NSrose 2% on securing a letter of intent for an 8.38 billion rupee ($101 million) power project acquisition.

Among individual stocks, ITC ITC.NS, which dropped 14.2% over the last four weeks, rebounded 1.5%, leading gains in the consumer index .NIFTYFMCG, which rose 0.71%.

The more domestically-focussed small .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100added about 0.6% each, mirroring the benchmarks.

($1 = 83.0000 Indian rupees)

India's Nifty 50 hits new all-time high https://reut.rs/3SNmPqW

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.