INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 extends record rally led by financials, IT

February 23, 2024 — 12:03 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip index Nifty 50 index advanced to a new record high for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, aided by financials and information technology stocks.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.36% to an all-time high of 22,297.50 in early trade, and was last up 0.19%. The BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.18% to 73,288.14 as of 10:24 a.m. IST.

Both indexes have gained about 1% in the week so far.

Meanwhile, the more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 added about 0.4% each.

Nine of the 13 major sectors logged gains. IT stocks .NIFTYIT rose about 0.4%, extending gains for the second session and recouping a 3% drop in the first three sessions of the week.

