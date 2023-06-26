INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 ends higher on auto boost; midcaps climb

Updates closing levels

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50 ended a touch higher on last-hour buying on Monday, lifted by gains in automakers after monsoons revived in some parts of the country, while midcap stocks climbed sharply.

The Nifty .NSEIclosed up 0.14% at 18,691.2, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dipped 0.01% to 62,970.00. However, the Nifty midcap 100 index .NIFMDCP100 climbed 0.9%.

Domestic equities appeared to brush off worries of political instability in Russia and a subsequent rise in oil prices, after a short-lived mutiny by Russian mercenaries against Moscow. MKTS/GLOB

Last week, the Nifty consolidated just shy of record levels, while the Sensex eased after hitting an all-time high, weighed down by hawkish central bank commentary.

The indexes struggled for direction for a large part of Monday's session, before seeing some buying led by automakers and pharmaceutical stocks.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS gained 2.7%, while Mahindra MAHM.NS and Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS advanced more than 1.5% each.

The Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM advanced 1.5%, with Nifty 50 stocks Divi's Lab DIVI.NS and Cipla CIPL.NS rising 2.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

Shree Cement slumped 5.7% after an NDTV report said the company evaded taxes to the tune of 230 billion rupees, following surveys by the income tax department in the state of Rajasthan.

Shree Cement did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report. The company said in a statement late Saturday that the survey was still going on.

ICICI Securities ICCI.NS, a unit of private lender ICICI Bank ICBK.NS, surged 10.5% after the company said it was considering delisting its shares, likely by swapping its shares with those of ICICI Bank.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

