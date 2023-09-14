News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 closes at new record; small-, mid-caps rebound continues

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 index closed at a fresh high on Thursday, led by gains in metals and real estate stocks, while inflows into small and mid-cap indexes continued.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI ended up 0.16% at 20,103.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.08% to 67,519. Both indexes hit record highs earlier in the session.

The Nifty had scaled new peaks on Monday and Tuesday, while the Sensex hit a record high for the first time since July 20 in the day.

Metals .NIFTYMET extended gains for a second session, adding 1.49% and nearly recouping a 2.67% decline on Tuesday. Hindalco Industries HALC.NS and Tata Steel TISC.NS were among top Nifty gainers.

Real estate stocks .NIFTYREAL jumped 1.39% after Bombay Dyeing BDYN.NSsold a land parcel for $627 million.

Analysts said that the likelihood of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause could further support the sector.

The more domestically focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100, which posted their worst slide this year on Tuesday, gained 1.31% and 1.17%, respectively.

"When they (small- and mid-caps) correct, they correct a lot. They do not give easy exits to investors," warned Samrat Dasgupta, CEO at Esquire Capital Advisors, adding that investors should remain cautious on the segment.

Among individual stocks, UPL UPLL.NS climbed 3.86% on hopes of sustained earnings growth and margin expansion.

On the flip side, Asian Paints ASPN.NS was the top Nifty 50 loser, shedding 1.14%, after Grasim Industries GRAS.NSannounced its foray into paints business.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

