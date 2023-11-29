News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's blue-chips open higher, inch towards record high ahead of GDP data

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 29, 2023 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip shares opened higher on Thursday, with the benchmark indexes inching towards new record highs, as bets of U.S. interest rate cuts by March 2024 have triggered foreign inflows ahead of key macroeconomic data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.17% to 20,130.10 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.15% at 66,995.97, respectively, as of 9:16 a.m IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

