INDIA STOCKS-India's blue-chips open higher, inch towards record high ahead of GDP data

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip shares opened higher on Thursday, with the benchmark indexes inching towards new record highs, as bets of U.S. interest rate cuts by March 2024 have triggered foreign inflows ahead of key macroeconomic data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.17% to 20,130.10 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.15% at 66,995.97, respectively, as of 9:16 a.m IST.

