INDIA STOCKS-India's blue-chips edge up ahead of inflation data; small-, mid-caps slide

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 12, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Ashna Teresa Britto

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes rose marginally in a volatile session on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data, while small- and mid-caps declined on concerns over stretched valuations.

The NSE Nifty 50 .NSEIinched up 0.01% to 22,335.70, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.22% higher at 73,667.96.

The indexes traded between losses of 0.35% and gains of 0.6% during the session.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NSrose 2.22%, its best in three weeks and led gains on the index, driven by multiple block deals.

Other large-caps like Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, Infosys INFY.NS rose between 0.6% and 2%.

In contrast, profit booking continued in the broader, more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 on the back of markets regulator flagging likely 'froth and irrational exuberance' in the segments.

Investors also await India's inflation data, which is expected to have declined to a four-month low in February, according to a Reuters poll of economists, due at 5:30p.m. IST.

Realty stocks .NIFTYREAL tumbled 3.7% to log their worst session in seven weeks.

Realty and state-owned banks have gained 11.5% and 23.20% in 2024 so far, far outperforming the benchmarks, despite today's losses.

