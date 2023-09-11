INDIA STOCKS-India's benchmark Nifty hits record high on sustained retail inflows, foreign buying

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Sept 11 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs on Monday, boosted by sustained buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and inflows from retail investors and also aided by strong macroeconomic data.

The Indian economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter and is seeing growing at close to 6.5% in the current financial year, putting it among the best performing major economies in the world and drawing investors.

The benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI gained as much as 0.95% on Monday to 20,008.10 points, topping the 20,000 mark for the first time.

FPIs have bought shares worth 1.615 trillion rupees ($19.48 billion), on a net basis so far in fiscal 2024, after net sales of 376.32 billion rupees and 1.4 trillion rupees over the last two fiscals, respectively.

"The way China has disappointed foreign investors and also (given) the geopolitical situation, there's clearly a massive case for increased reallocation of foreign assets from China to India," said Pramod Gubbi, founder at Marcellus Investment Management.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex .BSESN have risen more than 10% each so far this year and last hit their all-time highs on July 20.

