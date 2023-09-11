News & Insights

INDIA -STOCKS-India's benchmark Nifty hits record high on sustained retail inflows, foreign buying

September 11, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

BENGALURU, Sept 11 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs on Monday on sustained buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and inflows from retail investors, aided by strong macroeconomic data.

The Indian economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter and is seeing growing at close to 6.5% in the current financial year, putting it among the best performing major economies in the world and drawing investors.

The benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI gained as much as 0.87% on Monday to 19,992.65.

