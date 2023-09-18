INDIA STOCKS -Indian stocks slip ahead as IT weighs; cenbank meetings in focus

By Archishma Iyer

Sept 18 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes fell on Monday, taking a breather from a record-setting run, as investors digested economic developments in China and looked ahead to policy decisions from top central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.09% to 20,174.4 points at 9:58 a.m. IST, while the Sensex lost 0.16% to 67,726.7 points, with the latter looking set to snap a 11-day winning streak.

The more locally-focussed mid-cap companies .NIFMDCP100 fell about 0.17% while the small-cap .NIFSMCP100 stocks traded 0.2% higher.

Globally, market participants are wagering for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stand pat on rates later this week, and will also look for a further rate trajectory. MKTS/GLOB

"There is some kind of nervousness in the Asian markets since there has been a rise in prices," Saurabh Jain, Assistant VP of Research at SMC Securities said.

"With the ensuing meetings from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, it is to be seen in that context on what is likely to happen and what will be the guidance from these two central banks," he added.

Additionally, sentiment in China, Asia's largest economy, took a hit after its key property sector continued to remain under stress despite positive economic data which pointed towards stabilisation of its beleaguered economy.

Back in the region, the technology index .NIFTYIT led the losses for the day, falling 0.5%, with sector majors HCL Tech HCLT.NS and Infosys Ltd INFY.NS dropping around 0.4% and 0.9%.

However, the public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU advanced about 2.9%, even as the broader banking sector .NSEBANK slipped about 0.3%.

Private lender Dhanlaxmi Bank DNBK.NS dropped 5% after an independent director resigned, citing differences with board on matters including a rights issue and the bank's capital position.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.