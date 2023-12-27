INDIA STOCKS-Indian stocks resume record-breaking rally on rate cut optimism

By Manvi Pant and Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes resumed their record-breaking run on Wednesday, boosted by a global rally on renewed optimism that the U.S. central bank would start cutting rates by as soon as next March.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN both hit all-time highs in the session, before they settled 1% higher at 21,654.75 points and 0.98% higher at 72,038.43 points, respectively.

The Nifty has hit record highs in 12 of the 18 sessions so far in December. The last time was on Dec. 20, which sparked some profit-booking and led to a three-session lull before the latest jump.

Even the more domestically focused mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 rose 0.38%, while small-caps .NIFSMCP100 gained 0.45% on the day, also helped by domestic current account data as well as data showing manufacturing activity in top consumer China improved last month.

"The sentiment is positive and could continue for the remaining few days of the week as, generally, December is a strong month for the markets," said Apurva Sheth, head of market perspective and research at Samco Securities.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes gained, with the metals index .NIFTYMET rising 1.4%.

Aluminium producer Hindalco HALC.NS and cement maker Ultratech Cement ULTC.NS were top percentage gainers on the Nifty, advancing 4.4% and 4.2% respectively.

The central bank said on Tuesday that the country's current account deficit narrowed in the July-September quarter as merchandise trade deficit was lower and services exports grew.

"The narrowing of current account deficit bodes well for the economy, suggesting that economic growth is on the right track," said Anita Gandhi, founder and head at Arihant Capital Markets.

Among individual stocks, Happy Forgings HAPY.NSsettled 21.3% higher in its trading debut.

Coromandel International CORF.NSfell 1.6% after an ammonia leak from its pipeline resulted in at least 44 people being hospitalised. ($1 = 83.2350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.