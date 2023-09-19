INDIA STOCKS - Indian stocks open lower; HDFC Bank leads drags

Sept 20 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank as the country's largest private lender flagged a likely adverse impact of its merger with erstwhile HDFC Ltd on key ratios.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down about 0.71% to 19,990.7 points by 9:17 IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.75% to 67,101.84 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.