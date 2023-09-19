News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS - Indian stocks open lower; HDFC Bank leads drags

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 19, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank as the country's largest private lender flagged a likely adverse impact of its merger with erstwhile HDFC Ltd on key ratios.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down about 0.71% to 19,990.7 points by 9:17 IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.75% to 67,101.84 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.