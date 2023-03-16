INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares volatile after Credit Suisse stokes concerns on financials

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Nishit Navin

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares were volatile on Thursday, on fragile investor sentiment globally after Credit Suisse, one of Europe's top lenders, added to worries about a crisis in the financial sector.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.28% at 17,018.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.32% to 57,749.25 as of 11:07 a.m. IST. Both benchmarks fell 0.7% at the open, before reversing losses.

The volatility index .NIFVIX surged to 16.31, the highest since Feb. 1, the day of the union budget.

Two of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell, with metals .NIFTYMET leading losses and shedding nearly 3%.

The Nifty 50 has fallen 4.4% in the past five sessions, while the Nifty financials index .NIFTYFIN slid 5.3%.

The sentiment in the market was dented by fears of contagion in the global financial sector after Credit Suisse's biggest shareholder said it could not provide the Swiss Bank with more funding.

Credit Suisse stock CSGN.S plunged as much as 30% to a record low overnight. However, by the end of the day, Switzerland's central bank had pledged to fund the company.

While there is no material impact on Indian markets due to Credit Suisse, the sentimental impact is obvious, three analysts said.

Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan asked investors to reduce exposure to banks and increase allocations to public sector enterprises due to their attractive valuations and higher dividend yield.

Among individual stocks, Patanjali PAFO.NS lost nearly 5% after exchanges froze certain promoters shares.

Titan TITN.NS jumped nearly 2% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after global brokerage firm JP Morgan termed it the preferred discretionary play.

($1 = 82.8800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)

