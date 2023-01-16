INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares up on crude oil windfall tax cut; FPI selling caps gains

Adds index levels

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares were higher in early trade on Tuesday, lifted by oil and gas stocks after the federal government cut a windfall tax on crude oil, though gains were capped by an ongoing selling streak by foreign investors.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.32% at 17,952.85 as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.38% to 60,319.31.

Oil and gas stocks .NIFOILGAS were up as much as 0.53% after the country, a major consumer and importer of oil, cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel.

Shares of Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Oil India Ltd OILI.NS Chennai Petroleum Corp CHPC.NS and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals MRPL.NS climbed between 0.5% and 4.4%.

However, those gains were capped on relentless outflows of funds from foreign investors.

Data showed foreign institutional investors extended their selling streak for the seventeenth day in a row - the longest such streak in six months - offloading 7.51 billion rupees ($92.00 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Monday.

In broader markets, the MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.51%. MKTS/GLOB

China's economy, the world's second-largest, slowed in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and heightening concerns about global growth.

($1 = 81.6280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

