INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares trade lower as IT weighs

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares were lower in early trading on Friday, dragged by IT after revenue forecasts of major tech firms underscored sustained challenges with deal wins in Europe.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.24% at 17,815.35 as of 9:27 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 0.31% to 59,769.47.

Meanwhile, data that showed domestic and U.S. inflation eased, capped some of the losses and boosted expectations that central banks could slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

India's retail inflation for December came in below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level of the 2%-6% band for the second consecutive month, easing concerns over larger rate hikes.

The RBI had raised key lending rate by 35 basis points last month, after three straight 50 bps hikes, and said its fight against inflation was not over yet.

In domestic trading, IT stocks .NIFTYIT were down 0.8%, as Infosys Ltd INFY.NSfell 0.3% after its revised revenue growth forecast disappointed investors.

Infosys said on Thursday it expected revenue growth of 16% to 16.5% for the financial year to March, compared with the 15-16% growth it projected earlier.

HCLTech .HCLT.NS declined 1.9% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 after it narrowed its full-year revenue forecast, citing seasonal challenges.

Like market leader Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, HCL also pointed to delays in deal decision-making in Europe.

Investors will now focus on IT firm Wipro Ltd's WIPR.NS earnings due later in the day.

($1 = 81.1100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

