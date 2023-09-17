INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares trade lower ahead of key Fed meeting

Sept 18 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes fell on Monday, led by losses in IT companies and heavyweight Reliance Industries RELI.NS, as caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down about 0.3% to 20,140 points by 9.20 am IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost nearly 0.4% to 67,600 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.