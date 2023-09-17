News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares trade lower ahead of key Fed meeting

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 17, 2023 — 11:57 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes fell on Monday, led by losses in IT companies and heavyweight Reliance Industries RELI.NS, as caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down about 0.3% to 20,140 points by 9.20 am IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost nearly 0.4% to 67,600 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.