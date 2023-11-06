INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares track Asian peers to open lower

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking a drop in Asian peerson mixed trade data from China.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.31% at 19,351.45 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.30% to 64,763.05.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.