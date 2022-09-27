INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares tipped to open lower as recession risks loom

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring Asian peers, as risk aversion remained unabated on worries over a global recession.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINC1 were down 1.1% as of 0216 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.7%.

Indian markets are expected to remain rangebound until the central bank's policy decision on Friday, analysts have said. The Reserve Bank of India's three-day policy meeting begins on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed flat at 17,007 and 57,107.52, respectively, on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 28.24 billion Indian rupees ($345.63 million) worth Indian equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors purchased net 35.05 billion rupees worth shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India's Axis Bank AXBK.NS said it was looking to buy nearly 10% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance.

** India's Torrent Pharma TORP.NS will acquire Curatio Health Care for $245 million.

** Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS said HDFC Investments will sell 12% stake in Softcell Technologies.

** Motherson Sumi Wiring India MSWI.NS will consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

** India's shadow lender Piramal Capital and Housing Finance said the demand for loans is not showing any signs of slowdown.

** KPI Green Energy KPIG.BO crosses cumulative consolidated solar power project capacity of 200+ Mwp. The company also secured an order from M. S. Synthetics.

** Rattanindia Power RTNP.NS said it was holding discussions with lenders of unit, Sinnar Thermal Power for a resolution.

** Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS raised 1 billion rupees by allotting non-convertible debentures.

** Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS said it sold 8.2 million shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive.

** SML Isuzu SMLI.NS said it expects sales volume to increase and that export volumes would likely increase considerably in next 3-5 years.

** BHEL BHEL secured an order from NTPC for setting up 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project stage-3.

** India's IFCI IFCI.NS approved preferential issue of equity share capital worth up to 1 billion rupees to the India government.

** India's Wherrelz IT Solutions WHER.BO signed an agreement with Fedex Securities.

** Bharat Rasayan BRSN.NS elevated Rajender Prasad Gupta as CEO.

** Nettlinx NOSC.BO will consider raising of funds for expansion.

** Bank of India BOI.NS invested 100 million rupees in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ($1 = 81.7050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

