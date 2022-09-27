US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares tipped to open lower as recession risks loom

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring Asian peers, as risk aversion remained unabated on worries over a global recession.

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring Asian peers, as risk aversion remained unabated on worries over a global recession.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINC1 were down 1.1% as of 0216 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.7%.

Indian markets are expected to remain rangebound until the central bank's policy decision on Friday, analysts have said. The Reserve Bank of India's three-day policy meeting begins on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed flat at 17,007 and 57,107.52, respectively, on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 28.24 billion Indian rupees ($345.63 million) worth Indian equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors purchased net 35.05 billion rupees worth shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India's Axis Bank AXBK.NS said it was looking to buy nearly 10% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance.

** India's Torrent Pharma TORP.NS will acquire Curatio Health Care for $245 million.

** Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS said HDFC Investments will sell 12% stake in Softcell Technologies.

** Motherson Sumi Wiring India MSWI.NS will consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

** India's shadow lender Piramal Capital and Housing Finance said the demand for loans is not showing any signs of slowdown.

** KPI Green Energy KPIG.BO crosses cumulative consolidated solar power project capacity of 200+ Mwp. The company also secured an order from M. S. Synthetics.

** Rattanindia Power RTNP.NS said it was holding discussions with lenders of unit, Sinnar Thermal Power for a resolution.

** Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS raised 1 billion rupees by allotting non-convertible debentures.

** Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS said it sold 8.2 million shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive.

** SML Isuzu SMLI.NS said it expects sales volume to increase and that export volumes would likely increase considerably in next 3-5 years.

** BHEL BHEL secured an order from NTPC for setting up 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project stage-3.

** India's IFCI IFCI.NS approved preferential issue of equity share capital worth up to 1 billion rupees to the India government.

** India's Wherrelz IT Solutions WHER.BO signed an agreement with Fedex Securities.

** Bharat Rasayan BRSN.NS elevated Rajender Prasad Gupta as CEO.

** Nettlinx NOSC.BO will consider raising of funds for expansion.

** Bank of India BOI.NS invested 100 million rupees in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ($1 = 81.7050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular