INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares surge to new highs as Powell hints at rate slowdown

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to new highs at the open on Thursday, tracking the sharp gains in global equities after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at slowing the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December."

The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.67% to a record high of 63,520.64, as of 09:25 a.m. IST. The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI gained 0.63% to hit fresh record peak of 18,875.40.

Nifty IT .NIFTYIT was the top sectoral gainer, rising over 2.1% to a near-seven-month high, mirroring the overnight surge in tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC.

Nifty SmallCap 100 .NIFSMCP100 mirrored its broader peers, adding 0.6%, while Nifty MidCap 100 .NIFMDCP100 underperformed, rising 0.3%

Wall Street equities closed sharply higher overnight on Wednesday and the dollar weakened, after Powell remarked it made sense to moderate the pace of rate hikes, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over.

Asian markets also rose in response, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 1.6%. MKTS/GLOB

Data on Wednesday showed the Indian economy logged 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter.

Oil prices rallied, aided by weaker dollar and optimism over Chinese demand recovery, while the likelihood of OPEC+ to keep production unchanged capped gains. O/R

Among individual stocks, Shilpa Medicare SHME.NS surged over 10%, most in over six months, after the company's manufacturing facility in Telangana received Health Canada GMP approval.

Dynamatic Technologies DYNM.NS rose over 4%, after signing long-term contract with Spirit AeroSystems for detail part manufacturing.

($1 = 81.3590 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Akansha Victor in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)

