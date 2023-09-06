News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on weak global cues

September 06, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower in early trade on Thursday on subdued risk sentiment on the back of weak global markets, while surging crude prices lifted exploration companies.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.05% at 19,600.55 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.07% to 65,834.97.

Brent crude oil prices have surged about 5% in the past two weeks.

Explorers Oil India OILI.NS and Gail Ltd GAIL.NS were up over 1% despite subdued broader markets.

