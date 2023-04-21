INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on risk aversion amid Q4 earnings

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Friday as investors were cautious after a weak revenue outlook from HCLTech Ltd HCLT.NS and ahead of the quarterly earnings of the country's top firm by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.06% to 17,634.55, as of 9:40 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.08%.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. Information technology (IT) firm HCLTech rose as much as 3.52% after reporting a rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on Thursday.

But caution over the IT sector prevailed as the company forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for FY2024 on spending cuts and project ramp-downs.

IT stocks, which are up 0.5%, have led the recent slide in the markets, following the weak earnings reports from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS and Infosys Ltd INFY.NS.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is down over 1% so far this week, while the heavyweight IT .NIFTYIT has lost 6%.

Investors also awaited Reliance's quarterly results, due post market hours on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Cyient Ltd CYIE.NS surged over 9% after reporting a 48% rise in revenue in the March quarter on a strong deal pipeline.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd STEN.NS lost as much as 7.11% after reporting a widened consolidated net loss in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 82.2400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)

