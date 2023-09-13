INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on profit-taking at near record-high levels

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday, with the benchmarks witnessing profit-taking at near record-high levels after positive macroeconomic data.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.02% at 19,989.50 by 9:52 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.04% to 67,199.40.

High-weightage financial .NIFTYFINand IT .NIFTYIT stocks lost 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

The more domestically focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 fell 0.3% while mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost 0.7%. Both broader market indexes had logged their steepest intraday fall in 2023 on Tuesday.

"Far too much liquidity has been flowing into mid-caps and small-caps, including from mutual fund investors, which has driven the sharp rally in 2023," said Deven Choksey, managing director of KRChoksey Shares and Securities, advising caution as the "segment is overheated".

The small-cap index jumped nearly 30% while mid-caps gained 28% in 2023 so far, compared to Nifty 50's 10.5% rise.

Choksey also added that the blue-chips could consolidate near record-high levels ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, however, could continue to drive foreign inflows and domestic investors' interest, compensating for concerns over elevated valuations, two analysts said.

Industrial output rose at its fastest pace in five months in July to 5.7%, supported by strong mining and electricity activity.

Among individual stocks, KEC International KECL.NSjumped over 12% after securing new orders worth 10.12 billion rupees ($122.02 million).

Engineering and consulting company RITES RITS.NSgained 2.5% after a railway infrastructure development deal with Angola.

Asian markets were subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data, due later today. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 82.9400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema)

