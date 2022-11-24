INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on divergent rate hike views

Updates opening levels

BENGALURU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian stocks openedmarginally lower on Friday, after the benchmarks closed at record highs in the previous session, with investors digesting conflicting signals from global central banks on the interest rate environment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN opened down 0.18% to 62,164.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.14% to 18,459.00.

The European Central Bank's equivalent of Federal Reserve rate-setting committee's minutes that came out on Thursday showed that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remained limited, in contrast to the U.S. central bank's assessment.

Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT lost 0.4%, with seven of the 10 constituents falling in today's session. The index had gained more than 2.6% and was the top sectoral gainer on Thursday.

Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK jumped to fresh record of 43,192.90 in early trade, while public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU rose 0.85%, extending its rally for ninth day in a row.

The Nifty Midcap 100 .NIFMDCP100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 .NIFTYSMCP100 indexes outperformed larger peers, rising 0.33% and 0.47%, respectively.

Asian markets were mixed, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 0.30%as rising COVID-19 infections in China dimmed hopes of reopening of the world's second largest economy.MKTS/GLOB

U.S. markets were shut for thanksgiving on Thursday, while the dollar slid towards a three-month low.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru and Akansha Victor; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)

