INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on caution ahead of key earnings

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued on Thursday as investors, who were hopeful of strong domestic earnings last week, remained largely cautious ahead of key results.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed 0.03% higher at17,624.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.11% at 59,632.35. Both indexes had risen nearly 0.4% in the day, after losing over 1% in the week till Wednesday.

Weakness in information technology (IT) stocks persisted, with the IT index .NIFTYIT losing 0.2%, and extending declines to over 8% since weak earnings by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS last week.

"Prevailing underperformance of sectors like IT and energy might cap the momentum in the near term," said Ajit Mishra, vice president - technical research at Religare Broking.

Mishra advised investors to remain stock-specific and identified banking, financials, auto and fast moving consumer goods as sectors ideal for long trades.

Analysts added that the underlying short-term trend of equities remained choppy.

"For now, the market is stuck in a narrow range," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"While IT stocks continue to pile on pressure, even FIIs have turned net sellers, adding to overall weakness."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Indian equities over the last three sessions, offloading 131.7 million rupees ($1.6 million) on Wednesday.

Among individual stocks, HCLTech Ltd HCLT.NS closed marginally lower ahead of its earnings on Thursday, and Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, India's biggest firm by market capitalisation, fell 0.25% ahead of its results on Friday.

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities ICCI.NSfellnearly 5% after reporting a slide in net profit for the March quarter, as rising costs dragged earnings.

Online payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS rose almost 2% after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a "buy" and expected overall core profit breakeven by FY2025.

Enterprise technology solutions provider Mastek LtdMAST.NSsurged over 12% after reporting a strong revenue growth in Q4.

($1 = 82.2400 Indian rupees)

