INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued on caution ahead of Fed policy

BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Wednesday, with benchmarks battling technical resistance levels and traders holding off bets ahead of an anticipated interest rate pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.02% at 18,711.85 as of 10:30 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.13% to 63,061.60.

With the benchmarks nearing all-time highs, analysts expect consolidation to continue in the next few sessions.

"If Nifty 50 holds on to 18,700 levels, there is scope for further surge, or else the recent upmove would fizzle out," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president for technical research at Religare Broking.

"It is time to focus on diversification, across market capitalisations and sectors," economists at SBI Funds Management wrote in a note.

High-weightage information technology (IT) stocks .NIFTYIT fell 0.8% and was the top sectoral loser after global brokerage JP Morgan flagged the possibility of weak earnings in the June quarter.

Among individual stocks, Tata Chemicals TTCH.NS lost over 3% after slashing soda ash prices.

Persistent Systems PERS.NS fell 3% following a JP Morgan downgrade and cut in earnings estimates from fiscal year 2024 through 2026.

Investors also await wholesale price index inflation for May, due on Wednesday.

Wall Street equities closed higher on Tuesday, as annual retail inflation in May eased to the lowest in more than two years, official data showed. The odds of a Fed rate pause rose to 93.7% from 75% ahead of the data. FEDWATCH

Asian markets were little changed ahead of the Fed policy decision, due at 11:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday.

($1 = 82.2860 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

