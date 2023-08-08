INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued as caution ahead of key data offsets pharma gains

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Anisha Ajith

BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued in early trading on Tuesday, as caution ahead of upcoming key data offset gains in pharmaceutical stocks.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.07% at 19,585, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.11% to 65,883.04 at 9:54 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the Nifty's 13 major sectoral indexes gained, with pharma index .NIPHARM rising as much as 1.04% to a record high.

Drug maker Gland Pharma GLAD.NSsurged 19.85% after reporting 41% rise in June-quarter revenue, aided by the acquisition of French firm Cenexi.

The broader midcaps .NIFMDCP100 and smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 added over 0.3% each, outperforming the blue chip indexes.

"Decent, but in-line June quarter results, reasonable macroeconomic positions, but rich valuations show that the investment environment is good but nowhere as great as is being made by stock market valuations," wrote three analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities.

Asian equities fell, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 0.76% as investors digested weaker Chinese trade data ahead of key inflation readings from China and the U.S. MKTS/GLOB

Domestic investors also await the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision, due on Thursday.

"The RBI is likely to keep the rates on hold given the rise in inflation since the last policy," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Founder of Fintrekk Capital.

"Expect earnings-linked, stock-specific action to continue for the next few sessions with consolidation in benchmarks to continue."

Among individual stocks, Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS jumped as much as 3.38% and was the top Nifty gainer, after the two-wheeler maker said that it received more than 25,000 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440.

Adani Green ADNA.NS climbed 3.53% after INQ Holdings, a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), bought a near-2.7% stake in the company in a bulk deal, according to data on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

