INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued amid sustained foreign outflows

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian benchmarks were mostly unchanged at open on Tuesday, as broader risk sentiment remained subdued on continued selling from foreign funds.

The Nifty 50 .NSEIwas mostly flat at 19,685 points as of 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was also unchanged at 66,044 points.

Both the benchmarks have fallen about 2.5% in the past one week.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.