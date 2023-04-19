INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued after weak start to Q4 earnings

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a muted start on Wednesday as sentiment remained weak after a lacklustre start to the quarterly earnings season, and amid weak global cues.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.08% to 17,643.50, as of 9:37 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.12% to 59,653.73.

Upstream oil companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation LtdONGC.NS and Oil India Ltd OILI.NS fell over 1%, while Reliance IndustriesRELI.NStraded marginally lower after the government raised windfall tax on crude to 6,400 rupees per tonne from no tax.

The information technology index .NIFTYIT lost nearly 1% after weak earnings from top two companies Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS and Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, and uncertainty over sustained technology spending by clients in the U.S. and Europe spooked sentiment.

"Investors have been nervous after the dismal fourth-quarter performance of IT companies, although IT Index recovered on Tuesday after the drubbing in the previous session," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Analysts expect the benchmark to remain volatile as corporate earnings trickle in.

Among individual stocks, Piramal Pharma Ltd PIRM.NS jumped over 6% after the U.S. drug regulator issued Emergency Inspection Report (EIR) for the manufacturing facility located at Sellersville.

