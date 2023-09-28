News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares struggle on weak global cues, higher crude prices

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 28, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman N R for Reuters ->

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled to add to initial gains on Thursday as weakness in global equities markets over fears of higher interest rates and surging crude prices weighed.

The Nifty 50 .NSEIwas mostly unchanged at 19,706 points as of 10:42 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex remained flat at 66,076 points. The benchmarks opened 0.2% higher.

"Despite the correction, India has still outperformed the global markets.. But, we are also seeing many emerging risks like higher crude prices and depreciation in rupee," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Surging U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar on fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer has been weighing on the global equity markets since the Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused stocks, small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 added 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

"Corporate results this season is expected to be good this quarter except for information technology. It looks like a buy on dips market," Esquire's Dasgupta said.

Among sectoral indexes, information technology stocks .NIFTYIT fell 0.8%, metals .NIFTYMET gained 0.6%, while the public sector banks .NIFTYPSU climbed 0.9%.

Rise in crude prices pushed state-run explorer Oil India OILI.NS higher by 3%, while insurer ICICI Lombard ICIL.NS slipped 2% after it got a show cause cum demand notice from India's good and services tax department demanding 17.29 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.