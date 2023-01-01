US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares start 2023 marginally higher on metals boost

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 01, 2023 — 11:13 pm EST

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Monday, the first trading session of 2023, helped by an uptick in metals.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.14% at 18,129.95 as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.12% to 60,917.55.

Most of the major sectoral indexes logged gains.

Metals .NIFTYMET rose over 1.5% after China announced plans to raise export tariffs on aluminium from Jan. 1 in a bid to improve domestic demand, which analysts said will aid market-share growth for Indian companies.

Asian markets were trading mixed, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 0.05%. MKTS/GLOB

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) managing director warned that 2023 would be a tougher year than 2022 for the global economy as all the major engines of global growth–United States, China and Europe–experience weakening activity.

Oil prices rose on year-end holiday travel, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 at around $86 per barrel. Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill. O/R

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors TAMO.NS rose nearly 2% after the company reported a 10% jump in domestic sales in December. ($1 = 82.7170 Indian rupees)

