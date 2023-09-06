INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stage late recovery; Tata Consumer jumps on Haldiram's stake buy report

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday after a late rebound in consumer stocks, led by Tata Consumer Products on a report of its stake purchase in Haldiram's, eclipsed global growth concerns.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.18% to 19,611.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.15% higher at 65,880.52. Both the benchmarks had lost over 0.4% during the session before rebounding in the final hour.

The fast moving consumer goods index .NIFTYFMCG climbed 1%, led by a 3.85% rise in Tata Consumer TACN.NS after Reuters reported that the Tata group company is in talks to buy a stake in local snack food maker Haldiram's. Tata Consumer was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Metal stocks slid 0.79% after data showed that China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, spurring concerns over growth in world's second-largest economy. China is the largest producer and consumer of metals.

Tata SteelTISC.NSand Hindalco Industries HALC.NS were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Meanwhile, a rise in Brent crude futures LCOc1to above the $90-mark for the first time since November 2022 capped the gains in domestic equities.

"Increasingly the market is showing signs of weakness driven by weaker monsoon and stronger dollar," said Jaykrishna Gandhi, head of business development, institutional equities, at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"If crude prices rise further, it will be detrimental for oil importers like India."

Among individual stocks, sugar companies including Balrampur Chini Mills BACH.NS, Shree Renuka Sugars SRES.NS, Dalmia Bharat SugarDLMI.NSand Dwarikesh Sugar DWAR.NSadded between 1.5% and 6.1%, on rising sugar prices due to production concerns.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

