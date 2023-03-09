INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares snap three-day winning streak on rate jitters

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest one-day drop in over two weeks on Thursday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as concerns of a prolonged high-interest rate regime weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.93% lower at 17,589.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended down 0.90% at 59,806.28, notching their worst day since Feb. 22.

The domestic equities finally gave in to the pressure of worries that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks will continue to raise rates higher and for longer. MKTS/GLOB

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the heavyweight financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT indexes losing 0.75% and 1.08%, respectively.

IT stocks, in particular, are sensitive to rate hikes in the United States and Europe where a majority of their clients are based.

Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to trade in a narrow range until the Fed's policy decision on March 22, at which it is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. .FEDWATCH

"A 50 bps rate hike in the next Fed meeting is a given. With further rate hikes, debt will become more attractive," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.

"Investors will wait for the monsoon forecast, rate hike trajectory, revival in domestic corporate earnings and growth figures before they turn definitively turn positive on the Indian markets."

Meanwhile, the metal index .NIFTYMET was the only bright spot, advancing 0.06% on hopes that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

Tata Steel TISC.NS, Hindalco HALC.NS and JSW Steel JSTL.NS were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

They were joined by Bharti Airtel, which rose 0.78% after brokerage CLSA projected a 3% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) due to a 57% hike in its entry-level tariff plans.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS led the Nifty 50 losers with a drop of 2.4% on multiple block deals. ($1 = 81.9910 Indian rupees)

