INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares snap six-session winning run as IT drags

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a six-session winning streak, dragged by information technology stocks on fading hopes of early U.S. interest rate cuts and energy stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.64% to 22,055.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.59% lower at 72,623.09.

The Nifty 50 had gained as much as 0.24% in the first hour of trade to hit a record high for the third session in a row, before reversing gains in the final hours.

Nine of the 13 major sectors declined, with 37 of the Nifty 50 stocks logging losses.

A likely delay in rate cuts is a sentimental negative for global equities and IT stocks, but strong domestic inflows kept Indian equities resilient over the last six sessions, said Atul Suri, chief executive at Marathon Trends PMS.

Suri also expects bouts of profit booking to continue in the next few sessions, as seen on Wednesday.

Energy stocks .NIFTYENR fell 1.68% on the day after gaining about 50% over the last 16 weeks.

The broader more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 slipped 1.04% and 1.25%, respectively, underperforming the benchmarks.

Profit booking in "over-heated" sectors like energy and in the small- and mid-caps sub-indexes are healthy after their recent sharp rise, Suri added.

Media stocks .NIFTYMED tumbled 4.91%, led by about 15% slide in Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS after a report that the market regulator found accounting irregularities, hours after the broadcaster denied it was attempting to salvage its failed merger deal with Sony India.

Investors now await the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, due later in the day, for its rate outlook.

The Reserve Bank of India will release the minutes from its last policy meeting on Thursday.

India's Nifty 50 snaps six-day winning streak https://reut.rs/49pVpPk

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.