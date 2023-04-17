INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares snap 9-day winning streak as Infosys leads IT tumble

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a nine-day winning streak after Infosys tumbled over 9% and sparked a selloff in IT stocks, following the country's No. 2 IT services exporter's weak quarterly results and forecast.

The Nifty 50 .NSEIclosed 0.68% lower at 17,706.85. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.86% to 59,910.75.

The benchmark Nifty traded in a near-300 point range, its widest since March 13.

Infosys INFY.NSwas the top drag on the Nifty after it forecast revenue growth hitting a six-year low in fiscal 2024 with U.S. and European clients deferring spending.

The IT index .NIFTYIT sank 4.71% to close at a six-month low. All 10 constituents were down between 1.5% and 10%.

HCLTech HCLT.NS, the only IT company due to report results this week, fell nearly 3%. Tech Mahindra Ltd TEML.NS slid over 5%, also weighed down by a Citigroup downgradeto "sell".

The decline in the market also mirrors weakness in the global markets, said two analysts. They expect the Nifty to find support in the 17,200-17,600 range and resistance at 18,200.

Global equities were subdued after data showing resilient U.S. core retail sales bumped up the odds of the Federal Reserve raising rates by 25 basis points in May. MKTS/GLOB

However, the steep drop in domestic stocks was mostly restricted to large-cap companies. The Nifty midcap 100 index .NIFMDCP100 and Nifty smallcap 100 .NIFSMCP100logged gains of 0.39% and 0.33%, respectively.

Among other stocks, Nestle India Ltd NEST.NSjumped 4% ahead of the record date on April 21 for the payment of interim dividend. Nestle was the top gainer in the Nifty Fast Moving Consumer Goods index .NIFTYFMCG, which rose over 1%.

Power Grid Corp of India Ltd PGRD.NSrose 2.36% to a 11-month high, while State Bank of India SBI.NS added 2.07% and was among the top gainers in the bank .NSEBANK and financial services .NIFTYFIN indexes.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.