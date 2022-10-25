INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares snap 7-session gaining streak as consumer stocks weigh

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped seven straight sessions of gains on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in consumer stocks, while investors assessed prospects of a less aggressive Federal Reserve on rate hikes going ahead.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.42% at 17,656.35 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 0.48% lower to 59,543.96. The market will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

"The recent rebound in the U.S market has a positive rub off on the Indian market and that has pulled the Nifty from 17,200 (earlier this month), but I believe going ahead, market will still be on its toes," said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

"We still have events of rate hikes to play out and more importantly, the remaining path of the interest rates hikes will give more cues to the market."

Investors will focus on major central bank events, with the European Central Bank widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points this week. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England meet early next month.

In the broader market, Asian equities fell over concerns about China's economy, while European stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, as investor fears eased from signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

In domestic trading, Nifty's public sector bank index .NIFTYPSUclosed 3.5% higher. Those gains still fell short as Nifty's FMCG .NIFTYFMCG and energy .NIFTYENR indexes fell more than 1% each.

NestleIndia NEST.NSand Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS were the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

Hindustan Aeronautics HIAE.NS closed 3.7% higher. The company said it had concluded a contract worth 68 billion Indian rupees ($822.07 million) for a trainer aircraft with the Indian Air Force.

($1 = 82.7180 Indian rupees)

