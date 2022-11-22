INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares snap 3-day slide as IT, metals rise; Fed minutes eyed

Adds closing levels, updates stocks

BENGALURU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India's stock benchmarks snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, helped by a rise in information technology and metal companies, tracking a recovery in global investor sentiment.

Although, worries over COVID-19-induced curbs in China and the looming minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, capped further gains in the domestic markets. MKTS/GLOB

The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended up 0.45% to 61,418.96 and NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI added 0.46% to 18,244.20.

Sectorally, public sector banks .NIFTYPSU rose 1.7%, while metal .NIFTYMET and information technology .NIFTYITindexes rose 0.9% and 0.81%, respectively.

"Investors will avoid large bets ahead of the minutes as they seek further clarity on the rate path, although markets have already priced in that the pace will come down," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank INBK.NS and JSW Steel JSTL.NS were top gainers in bluechip Nifty 50 index, rising 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Shares of digital payments firm Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NSfell over 11% to a record low of 474.30 Indian rupees, during the session. The slide came after Macquarie warned of risks due to competition from Jio Financial Services.

Shares of electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology India Ltd KAYN.NSjumped as much as 33.9% in their market debut.

Meanwhile, Indian economy likely grew 6.4% in July-Sept quarter, Barclays estimated in a note.

