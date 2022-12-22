INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on COVID-19, inflation worries

Updates levels, adds analyst comments

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday, with declines seen across most sectors after monetary policy minutes revealed strong concerns about elevated inflation, while fears about rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.20% at 18,161.55, as of 10:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.19% at 60,937.70. Both indexes had gained over 0.6% in the opening minutes.

Pharma .NIPHARM extended gains for a second consecutive session. India's health minister on Wednesday said the pandemic was "not over yet" given "the rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries".

All the other major sectoral indexes reversed gains.

"Healthcare, diagnostics and all pharma-linked stocks will be in focus over the next few days due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 cases in China, which has led to worries elsewhere," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Mumbai-based Motilal Oswal Services.

Risk-off sentiment will continue to prevail in the market, he added.

Asian markets also advanced after the bounce in U.S. shares, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 1.49%. MKTS/GLOB

Adding to the concerns in the domestic equities were the RBI's hawkish remarks at its December policy meeting.

A majority of the monetary policy committee members said the central bank cannot "afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle" with inflation remaining "unconscionably elevated".

India's retail inflation eased below the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in 2022 in November, but core inflation stayed above 6%.

Khemka also said the remarks from the RBI minutes were "consistent with the central bank's adherence to tackling inflation".

Among individual stocks, UPL, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were top losers in .NSEI, falling over 1.5%.

