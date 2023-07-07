News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip from record highs on rate hike concerns

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 07, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares slid on Friday after rising to new record highs in the first hour of the trading session, tracking a fall in Asian peers on concerns of further monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.65% at 19,369.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.64% to 65,361.67, as of 12:02 p.m. IST.

Both indexes rose more than 0.1% in the first hour of the session to hit record highs, before broad sectoral selling emerged.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with the high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and IT .NIFTYIT losing over 0.8% each.

Asian equities declined after data showed a rise in the U.S. private payrolls, stoking fresh fears of a prolonged high-interest regime and triggering a spike in bond yields across the world. Wall Street equities closed lower overnight. MKTS/GLOB

India's valuations may soon overextend after the recent rally, according to analysts at CLSA. The Nifty has risen nearly 12% in fiscal 2024 so far.

The global brokerage, in a note on Thursday, also added that investor sentiment - measured by the bull-bear index - has swung from an extremely bearish reading of 8.2% in March 2023 to an extremely bullish reading at 95.9% in early July.

While noting that the outlook for domestic markets remained positive, two analysts cautioned that rate hike fears in the U.S., escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, and concerns over China's economic recovery could trigger risk-off sentiment in the next few sessions.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services MMFS.NS lost over 3% after BofA Securities downgraded to "neutral" from "buy", citing high valuations and elevated operating costs.

On the other hand, Titan Company TITN.NSrose over 3% to hit a record high after it said in an update that it recorded a 20% year-on-year revenue growth in the June quarter.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K, Nivedita Bhattacharjee, and Janane Venkatraman)

