INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip as US rate fears, high oil prices hurt sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

October 09, 2023

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as rising U.S. rate concerns after strong jobs data and surge in oil prices due to a military conflict in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.41% at 19,572.25 as of 9:50 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.40 to 65,730.25.

Barring information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT, all the other 12 major sectoral indexes logged losses. High weightage banks .NSEBANK and oil & gas .NIFOILGAS lost 1% each while public sector banks .NIFTYPSU, metals .NIFTYMET and media stocks .NIFTYMED shed over 2% each.

The more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost over 1.5% each.

"We find better value in top large-cap stocks and expect them to outperform small- and mid-caps," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note. "The current euphoria in mid- and small-cap stocks may fade over time and the valuations will realign with their fundamentals."

Asian equities were subdued after the strong U.S. jobs report spurred concerns of a prolonged high interest rate regime. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices rose following a military conflict in the Middle East where Israel attacked the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Rise in oil prices is a negative for importers of the commodity, like India.

"Investors should refrain from taking big risks amid the Israel-Hamas conflict," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "If Iran is drawn into the war, it can disrupt oil supplies, causing a spike in crude and triggering a risk-off in the market."

Among individual stocks, Puravankara PURA.NS lost 4% after income tax department conducted a search at its office and other premises.

Prestige Estates Projects PREG.NS gained 3% after the company said it saw a 102% year-on-year jump in quarterly sales to 70.93 billion rupees.

