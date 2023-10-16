News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip as Middle East conflict rattles nerves

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

October 16, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday amid declines in global markets and rise in oil prices due to nervousness around escalating violence in the Middle East, while investors awaited the quarterly results of India's top private lender HDFC Bank.

Meanwhile, the more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 outperformed the blue-chips in early trade, rising 0.3% and 0.1% respectively, helped by sustained retail inflows.

"We remain concerned about the domestic equity markets in the short term," said G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research.

"If Israel war leads to tensions across the Middle East, then oil prices may further shoot up, aggravating pressures for Indian economy and markets."

Global stocks fell while safe-haven dollar and gold firmed on Monday, as investors nervously watched for whether escalating violence in Gaza would cause the conflict to spread beyond Israel and Hamas. MKTS/GLOB

Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed above $90 per barrel in Asia hours. Higher oil prices are a negative for net importers of the commodity, like India. O/R

Among individual stocks, D-mart operator Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NS lost as much as 4.14% after reporting a drop in September quarter profit.

Delta Corp DELT.NS lost over 9% after its unit received a goods and services tax (GST) notice for payment of shortfall of 63.84 billion rupees.

India's top private lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS fell 1% ahead of its second-quarter results, due later in the day.

Newly-listed Jio Financial Services JIOF.NS was flat ahead of its first quarterly results since debuting in August.

