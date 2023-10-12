News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip as fall in IT stocks offsets oil pullback support

October 12, 2023 — 12:40 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued on Thursday, as a slide in information technology (IT) stocks on weak earnings by Tata Consultancy Services offset support lent by falling oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.12% at 19,788.35 as of 10:05 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.12% to 66,391.68.

A 1% decline in the IT index .NIFTYIT kept markets subdued, despite eight of the 13 Nifty sectoral indexes logging gains.

"The valuation of Indian market is not cheap and investors are waiting on the sidelines to use any downside to increase allocations," said Mukesh Kochar, national head of wealth at AUM Capital.

Retail inflation likely eased to 5.50%, within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, according to a Reuters poll.

Among individual stocks, casino operator Delta Corp DELT.NS jumped 4% after posting higher second-quarter profit on lower tax expenses.

Aster DM Healthcare ATRD.NS gained over 5% after a Bloomberg report said that several private equity firms are eying the company's assets.

Meanwhile, real estate stocks .NIFTYREAL, which had gained 7.26% in three sessions after RBI's rate pause, lost 0.7%.

