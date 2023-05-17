INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on profit booking amid earnings rush

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a 5% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 in fiscal 2024 so far while weak global cues amid debt ceiling negotiations in the U.S. weighed.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT losing 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

"The market is witnessing profit booking, especially in heavyweights from higher levels," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Some consolidation may not be ruled out given the sharp up-move in the last few weeks."

Vaishali Parekh, vice president - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, pegged the 18,200 and 18,450 as the support and resistance levels for the benchmark.

Among individual stocks, Amber Enterprises Ltd AMBE.NS and CrediAccess Grameen Ltd CRDE.NS jumped more than 13% and 7%, respectively, on strong March-quarter results, while LIC Housing Finance Ltd LICH.NS and Redington Ltd REDI.NS tumbled on a profit slide.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, as the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations and weak earnings dampened risk appetite. Asian markets were subdued. MKTS/GLOB

