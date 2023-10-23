INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on Mideast jitters; ICICI Bank up on earnings beat

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips fell on Monday tracking Asian peers, as the widening conflict in the Middle East hurt sentiments, while an earnings-led rise in private lender ICICI Bank capped losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.35% at 19,473.50 as of 10:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.30% to 65,201.92.

All the 13 major sectors logged losses. Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NSlost 2% after it named international banker Ashok Vaswani as managing director and CEO on Monday. Most analysts had expected an insider to succeed Uday Kotak.

Private lender ICICI Bank ICBK.NS, on the other hand, gained as much as 1.29%, capping losses on the Nifty 50, after it beat quarterly estimates and posted a nearly 36% jump in net profit. The stock has the third-highest weightage in the benchmark.

Asian markets .MIAPJ000PUS were down 0.5%, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified and hurt sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

The more domestically focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 mirrored the blue-chips, while mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost over 1% each.

"There are so many stocks in mid- and small-caps where liquidity is a big concern. When liquidity is good like it has been so far, the going is good. But when the tide turns, it's a double-edged sword," said Umeshkumar Mehta, chief investment officer at Samco Mutual Fund.

"Domestic equities will consolidate till the geopolitical concerns ease."

Ipca Laboratories IPCA.NS jumped 5% after its manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh received an inspection report from the U.S. drug regulator.

Paytm PAYT.NSlost nearly 3% despite strong quarterly results. The digital payments company has risen 6% in the previous five sessions ahead of the results.

Sunteck Realty SUNT.NSdeclined 4.5% after reporting a consolidated net loss in the September quarter.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Varun H K and Janane Venkatraman)

