INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on hawkish cenbanks; IT stocks drag

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Friday, with information technology stocks bearing the most brunt, as hawkish comments from major central banks fuelled worries about a possible recession.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.42% at 18,337.90, as of 10:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.36% to 61,577.73.

"The commentary from global central banks, this week, has been the pain point for markets", said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Nifty will likely trade sideways in a narrow range of 18,200-18,350, at least till the holiday season is over, Khemka added.

Following the U.S. Federal Reserve, both the Bank of England and European Central Bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point each and signalled a prolonged rate-hike cycle.

U.S. retail sales in November fell more than expected, suggesting higher borrowing costs and fears of an imminent recession are hurting household spending in the world's largest economy.

Wall Street shares fell sharply overnight, with Dow Jones .DJI, S&P 500 .SPX losing over 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC shedding more than 3%. The MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.8% on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

Barring oil and gas stocks, all the other heavily-weighted domestic sectors fell with IT .NIFTYIT losing 1%.

IT stocks are highly sensitive to changes in the U.S. market, as they get a big chunk of their revenue from there.

Analysts said that decline in client spending will hurt the near-term performance of IT stocks due to the economic slowdown in the U.S. and Europe, although the correction will provide opportunities for long-term investors to get in.

Oil and gas .NIFOILGAS stocks resisted the slide after the government slashed windfall tax on crude, diesel and aviation fuel, in its fortnightly revision.

