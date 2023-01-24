INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slide on growth fears; Adani group stocks fall

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower on Wednesday on weak economic data from the United Statesthat hinted at a possible recession, and downbeat growth outlook from companies.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.39% at 18,047.50 as of 9:25 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.32% to 60,783.21.

Most of the major sectoral indexes declined with the high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT losing 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO advanced 0.2% on the back of strong third-quarter earnings from Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS, and ahead of the results from Tata Motors TAMO.NSand Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS, scheduled to be reported later in the day.

Thirty-seven of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Adani Ports APSE.NSand Adani Enterprises ADEL.NSamong the top losers.

The slide comes after short-seller Hindenburg Research said it holds short positions in the Adani Group companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments, and flagged risks to the financials of key companies.

"Key listed Adani companies have also taken on substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing," Hindenburg said.

Overnight, the S&P Global's Flash Composite Output index in the U.S. rose to 46.6 in December, official data showed. A reading below 50 indicates acontraction in business activity, signalling the possibility of a near-term recession in the world's largest economy.

Wall Street equities ended mostly lower with S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC logging losses. .N

