INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares shrug off weak global cues, aided by Reliance

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Thursday, in contrast to Asian peers which slid on concerns of an escalating Sino-U.S. trade conflict and rising odds of further policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.24% at 19,447.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.24% to 65,604.22, as of 10:35 a.m. IST.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, the highest weighted stock in the Nifty, rose as much as 2.32% to a seven-month high after a report said that its telecom arm is likely to sign a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia to buy 5G network equipment.

The rally continued in broader markets as well, with smallcap .NIFSMCP100 and midcap .NIFMDCP100 indexes rising 0.5% each to fresh 52-week and record highs, respectively.

"Expect Indian equities to consolidate in the third quarter of 2023 after a 11% rally in June quarter," six analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday.

They added that strong fundamentals, structural growth appeal and steady earnings made investing in India compelling, but cautioned that the valuations remained expensive.

Concerns over U.S.-China trade relations also weighed on sentiment. The U.S. said that it was firmly opposed to the export controls announced by China.

Asian markets edged lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 1.75%. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Tata Power TTPW.NSjumped as much as 3.20% to a six-month high after bagging order worth 17.44 billion rupees ($211.6 million).

($1 = 82.3379 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

